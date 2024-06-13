PM Mitsotakis: Tourism workers should se well paid and satisfied - iefimerida.gr

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis stressed that “tourism development should be sustainable, resilient, fair, and participatory” and that “the dividend of growth should be distributed as fairly as possible throughout the country.”

Discussing on Thursday evening with the President of Greek Tourism Confederation (SETE) Yiannis Paraschis, at the 32nd SETE General Assembly held at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center, emphasized that "we cannot compromise and be satisfied with our performance, our competitors are not stagnant. Investing in quality and sustainability.”

Mitsotakis highlighted that a key focus of the government's policy for the next four years is increasing wages, "something that is already happening in the field of tourism." He also stated that the government will be strict in enforcing labor legislation, which, he noted, should be self-evident. "Tourism workers should be well paid and satisfied with their working conditions."

In response to a related question, Mitsotakis reiterated that "when there is budgetary margin, the first intervention will be the reduction of employer contributions."