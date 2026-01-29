PM Mitsotakis: We have built a very deep strategic relationship with France in the defense and security sectors - iefimerida.gr

The partnership relation Greece has with France "is one of the closest we have, in several sectors," Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Thursday during his meeting with French Armed Forces Minister Catherine Vautrin at Maximos Mansion.

"In the sector of defense and security we have built a very deep bilateral, strategic relationship," the premier added, noting that Greece and France are jointly working to renew the bilateral Strategic Partnership Relationship Agreement of 2021. He also expressed the hope he and the French president will sign it in the coming months.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

Mitsotakis referred to the delivery of the first French-made Belharra (FDI) frigate 'Kimon' recently and said it was proof of the dynamism and effectiveness of this cooperation. Addressing visiting Minister Vautrin, he added: "Your visit acquires even greater importance in a very complicated global environment, which is changing under dizzying rates and putting an end to a series of certainties."

Referring to the strategic cooperation in the defense and security sectors, the Greek PM said he had requested of the foreign and defense ministers to expend every possible effort in order to conclude the new agreement the soonest possible.

During their meeting, the two officials discussed the mutual will to strengthen and deepen the Greek-French defense cooperation, as well as the renewal in the near future of the bilateral Strategic Partnership Relationship Agreement on the cooperation of defense and security.

The prime minister also underlined the importance of synergies between the two countries' defense industries.