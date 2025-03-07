PM Mitsotakis to opposition: You have no plans whatsoever, but we are seeing our stance justified at EU Summit level - iefimerida.gr

The opposition's motion of censure to oust the government "takes place in an environment of unprecedented geopolitical upheavals,"Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said during his speech in the Parliament plenary, wrapping up the debate on Friday night.

Focusing his speech on Greece's role in developments, and its efforts at the European Union, Mitsotakis referred to Thursday's EU summit and said "it is the first time we have conclusions that absolutely justify the stances we have fought for all these years." In particular, he referred to the exclusion of including defense expenditures in calculations for the state budget, and in the creation by Europe of a new funding tool for investments in common European defense.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

Greece talks with all sides and exercises a foreign policy that benefits Greek interests, he underlined.

"Under these very difficult circumstances, Greece's stance is absolutely critical. It will and must remain at the core of European developments, tabling proposals that will benefit itself and the European Union. Greece, Mr. Androulakis, despite what is heard today by US President Trump, is determined to safeguard its strategic relationship with the United States," Mitsotakis said, addressing PASOK-Movement for Change (KINAL) leader Nikos Androulakis, who initiated the motion for censure co-signed by another three parties and independents.

Referring specifically to the motion, Mitsotakis said he was elected by the Greek people with a parliamentary majority, and will retain this until the next elections. In the uncertain global environment, the opposition decided to table a motion of censure instead of using other tools for parliamentary control. Referring to the alignment with SYRIZA and other parties, the PM said, "The fact you identified [with each other] proves that you are an alliance of willing nihilists, and lack any other alternative proposal. I did not expect something different from SYRIZA." But for PASOK, as main opposition, its leader is trying to legitimize populism and fake news, Mitsotakis said. "I have the absolute duty to show up what today's PASOK is. When we used to call you 'a green SYRIZA', we were rather complimentary. This interesting alliance with the purpose of ousting this government, this prime minister - who shall come? With what program? With what kind of views on foreign policy? On health? On education?," he added.

PASOK is an opposition without direction or plan, no proposal, yet believes it expresses society's voice, the PM insisted. "You are the echo of your own inadequacy," Mitsotakis said. The PM also addressed SYRIZA leader Sokratis Famellos, criticizing SYRIZA for supporting violence instead of peaceful protests, by protecting every firebomb-thrower creating incidents and damaging public property after rallies. "All these are finished, Mr. Famellos," he said.