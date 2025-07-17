PM Mitsotakis to address event on delivery of new vehicles to the Fire Dept - iefimerida.gr

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will speak at an event of the Climate Crisis & Civil Protection at 10:00 on Friday, on the delivery of new Fire Department fire trucks to the Fire Department. The event will take place at the Olympic Athletic Center of Athens (OAKA).

At 11:30, the prime minister will meet with European Commissioner for Equality, Preparedness and Crisis Management Hadja Lahbib at Maximos Mansion.

At 19:00, the PM will participate in a discussion with Constantinos Daskalakis, professor of computer science at MIT and chairman of the Advisory Committee on AI. The chat will take place in the context of the 'Greeks in AI 2025' conference (July 18-19) at the Serafio center of the Athens Municipality, off Pireos Street.