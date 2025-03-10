PM Mitsotakis on new National e-File on Health: An NHS that respects citizens - iefimerida.gr

The path opened by myHealthapp brings new developments in Greece's digitization, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in a video on social media on Monday, on the occasion of the National e-File on Health platform that opened the same day.

The platform will serve doctors and patients, by becoming a reference point on a citizen's medical information and background.

"Let us agree to something," PM Mitsotakis said. "When we speak of digitizing the state, we do not simply mean less bureaucracy. We need a true change in citizens' daily lives. And when we speak of a better National Health System (NHS), we are not referring solely to better infrastructure, more doctors and nurses and better wages, which we are already doing. But to an NHS that respects citizens, relieves them from suffering, and allows them to have control of their health."

Besides prescriptions, diagnoses, tests and their results, hospitalizations and setting up appointments with doctors, the new system through myHealthapp will be augmented by the end of 2025 with applications on data of hospitalizations, oncological protocols, and disability data. In addition, a digital assistant with AI has already been added for doctors, the premier noted.

Mitsotakis also noted the facilitation of procedures throught the platform for people with disabilities, who will get their certifications online, and congratulated the Health and Digital Governance ministries for their work, while his post included a video on the new app.