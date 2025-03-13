 PM Mitsotakis meets with visiting Israeli FM Sa'ar at Maximos Mansion - iefimerida.gr
PM Mitsotakis meets with visiting Israeli FM Sa'ar at Maximos Mansion

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met on Thursday afternoon with visiting Israeli Foreign Affairs Minister Gideon Sa'ar at Maximos Mansion.

Sa'ar was in Athens for a trilateral meeting with his counterparts of Greece George Gerapetritis and Cyprus Republic Constantinos Kombos.

The premier said that the cooperation between Greece and Israel should be expanded further, as it can contribute to the eastern Mediterranean region's stability. Such a development wouuld have great added value for Greece and Israel, he added.

"It is a partnership that I believe must be further developed, aiming at a wider stability in the eastern Mediterranean, as well as a partnership that I believe may have great added value for both our countries," Mitsotakis said, underlining the strategic partnership between Greece and Israel.

On his side, Sa'ar said that the current challenging developments highlighted the importance of the two countries' relationship. He also expressed appreciation for the fact that Mitsotakis' friendship to Israel was not just personal but originated from his family's inherited friendship with the state of Israel and the Jewish people.

