PM Mitsotakis to attend presidential inauguration and hold key meetings with ESM and Israeli FM - iefimerida.gr

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will attend the inauguration of the new President of the Republic Constantine Tassoulas, on Thursday at 11.00 in the Parliament.

At 17.00 Mitsotakis will meet with the Managing Director of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) Pierre Gramegna, at Maximos Mansion.

At 18.00 he will also meet with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar.