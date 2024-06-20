PM Mitsotakis at AI conference: 'We need to think of the motivation behind the development of AI' - iefimerida.gr

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis referred to the challenges of the times and spoke of ethics in artificial intelligence (AI), in an address at "The Lyceum Project: AI Ethics with Aristotle" conference held at the Athens Conservatory on Thursday evening.

He also spoke of the new reality created by at the level of artificial intelligence that is moving very fast and is extremely difficult to perceive. "We need to think of the motivation behind the develoment of artificial intelligence," the premier underlined.

The conference is organized by the Institute of Ethics in AI, professors John Tasioulas of Oxford University (where the Institute is housed) and Josiah Ober of Stanford, and the National Center for Scientific Rsearch 'Dimokritos'. Tasioulas, the Institute's first director, is a member of the Greek prime minister's High-Level Advisory Committee on AI.