Platon, the Photographer Who Shot Putin and Trump for TIME, Brings His Portraits to Athens - iefimerida.gr

Platon, the British-Greek photographer known for close-up portraits of world leaders, opened his first major exhibition in Greece this week.

It brings together decades of images of presidents, celebrities and activists, along with a personal tribute to the Greek island of Paros.

"People Power Platon" runs at Athens' Benaki Museum through Jan. 31. At the opening, Platon spoke on stage with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, whom he photographed years ago.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

Mr. Mitsotakis said this week that the photographer had walked up to him and introduced himself as "the best portrait photographer in the world."

Born in London in 1968 to a Greek family, Platon is known for sharp, unretouched close-ups. He says he has photographed more world leaders than anyone else, including six U.S. presidents. He has shot more than 30 TIME magazine covers.

They include Vladimir Putin as Person of the Year in 2008, which won first prize at the World Press Photo awards, and Donald Trump as Person of the Year in 2024.

The exhibition's first section features portraits of Barack and Michelle Obama, Bill Clinton, Moammar Gadhafi, Benjamin Netanyahu, Elon Musk, Adele and Al Pacino.

The second shows images from nearly four decades of visits to Paros, where his family has roots.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

They are also collected in a new book, "Platon Paros."

"Will we go down in history as the generation of connectivity that disconnected from itself?" Platon asks in a statement for the show.

A former New Yorker staff photographer, he founded the human rights nonprofit The People's Portfolio in 2013.