Piraeus Drug Bust Nets 27 Kilograms of Cocaine and Three Arrests - iefimerida.gr

Greek anti-narcotics officers have dismantled a cocaine trafficking ring in Piraeus, seizing more than 27 kilograms of the drug and arresting three suspects in a haul authorities valued at over 570,000 euros in potential street revenue.

The operation, carried out by the Organized Crime Division's drug enforcement unit following an extensive investigation, resulted in the arrest of a 29-year-old Greek man identified as the ringleader, a 21-year-old Greek man alleged to have supplied narcotics on his behalf, and a 39-year-old foreign woman intercepted inside a vehicle carrying more than one kilogram of cocaine.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

Raids on a cafe owned by the 29-year-old, the younger suspect's residence and a separate stash house yielded 27.398 kilograms of cocaine, 121.8 grams of cannabis, a precision digital scale and 56,080 euros in cash.

Police also seized two cars, two motorcycles and four mobile phones used to coordinate the distribution network.

All three suspects have prior criminal records involving serious offenses.

They were transferred to the Piraeus prosecutor's office to face drug possession and trafficking charges.

The investigation remains open as authorities seek to identify potential accomplices.

The bust is one of the larger single cocaine seizures recorded in the greater Athens area in recent months and reflects intensifying law enforcement focus on Piraeus, where Greece's main commercial port provides cover for narcotics shipments arriving from South America and North Africa.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

Piraeus handles the bulk of container traffic entering Greece and has been identified by European drug enforcement agencies as a key transit point for cocaine entering the continent.