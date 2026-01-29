PAOK fans pay tribute to victims of accident in Romania outside Toumba soccer stadium - iefimerida.gr

Hundreds of PAOK fans paid tribute to the seven fellow-fans who lost their lives in an accident in Romania on Tuesday, on their way to France for a game with Lyon.

After the arrival of the seven caskets at Thessaloniki International Airport 'Makedonia', fans accompanied the hearses to PAOK's soccer stadium in the Toumba district of Thessaloniki. More fans were waiting for the funeral cortege outside the stadium, lining Kleanthous Street and chanting soccer slogans while holding torches.

The hearses arrived at the PAOK soccer stadium around 19:30, having been transported to Greece on a C-130 that landed in Thessaloniki shortly after 18:00. The crowds outside the stadium started clapping as the hearses went by, passing the stadium and heading to each of the deceased men's homes.

Funerals will be held in the places of origin of the victims, in Thessaloniki and in Pieria and Imathia regions, on Friday and Saturday.