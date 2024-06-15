Panathinaikos AKTOR Captures Greek Championship - iefimerida.gr

Panathinaikos AKTOR has been crowned the Greek basketball champion after an epic comeback in the finals against Olympiacos. The team overturned a 0-2 deficit to win the series 3-2, securing their 41st title and their first since 2021.

In the decisive fifth game, Kostas Sloukas led Panathinaikos with 29 points, propelling them to an 87-82 victory. The match was intensely contested, with both teams exchanging leads until the ‘greens’ pulled ahead in the final quarter. The OAKA indoor arena, filled with Panathinaikos fans, erupted in celebration as their team clinched the championship.

This victory is particularly sweet for Panathinaikos, coming just weeks after their Euroleague triumph. They entered the finals as favorites but had to dig deep after early losses. Their resilience paid off, culminating in a historic win that echoes AEK’s comeback against Olympiacos 22 years ago.