Overcrowding Sparks Concern at Greece’s Elafonisi, a Protected Natura 2000 Beach - iefimerida.gr

Live camera footage from Elafonisi, the world‑famous beach in Crete’s Chania region, is showing thousands of tourists crammed onto its pink sands and turquoise waters, raising fresh concerns about overtourism in a protected Natura 2000 site.

Images from Wednesday morning show hundreds of umbrellas packed tightly together, stretching even onto rocks in the sea, with bathers shoulder to shoulder along the shoreline. Elafonisi, which recently placed second in TripAdvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Awards, has become a symbol of both Crete’s natural beauty and the pressures of mass tourism.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

The area is part of the EU’s Natura 2000 network, designed to safeguard sensitive habitats and species.

Local outlet Zarpanews notes that three years ago a barrier was installed at the beach entrance and parking areas were created to keep vehicles away and help protect the ecosystem.

But the latest scenes are prompting questions about whether those measures are sufficient, whether daily visitor numbers now exceed what the site can sustain, and whether stricter controls are needed before serious environmental damage occurs.

Critics argue that without tighter limits on access, timed entry or caps on daily arrivals, the combination of high season demand and social‑media driven popularity could overwhelm the fragile dunes and wetlands that define Elafonisi.

Local authorities and environmental groups are under growing pressure to reassess management plans for the beach, balancing tourism revenue against long‑term conservation goals in one of Greece’s most iconic coastal landscapes.