OECD report highlights great progress made by Greece in the use of AI - iefimerida.gr

Greece has made great strides in adopting Artificial Intelligence and toward a digital future, according to a report released by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) on Thursday.

In the report on "Governing with Artificial Intelligence", it noted 19 examples where Greece has incorporated AI into various processes, especially in the public sector, from education and research to encouraging tax compliance.

The references include the construction of the supercomputer Daedalus, which will be one of the most powerful in Europe and greatly enhance computing infrastructure in the country, smart digital assistants such as mAIgov and mAIGreece, use of AI to combat tax evasion and support tax payers, policies on governing data and coordinating AI strategy, and using AI solutions in the National Cadastre.