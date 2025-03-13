Nolan's "Odyssey" Sails to Greece: Epic Film Shoots at Iconic Sites - iefimerida.gr

Acclaimed director Christopher Nolan has begun filming his highly anticipated epic, "Odyssey," in Greece, bringing a star-studded cast and a massive production to iconic locations.

Nolan, known for his visually stunning films, is adapting Homer's ancient Greek epic, with filming taking place in Greece, Italy, Morocco, Turkey, the United States, and the United Kingdom.

The cast includes Anne Hathaway as Penelope, Tom Holland as Telemachus, Charlize Theron as Calypso, Lupita Nyong’o as Circe, Zendaya as Athena, and Robert Pattinson as Poseidon.

In Greece, filming is underway at sites such as the Acrocorinth in Corinth and various locations in Messinia, including Almyrolakas beach, Methoni Castle, and Voidokilia Beach. Voidokilia, known for its natural beauty, is believed to resemble the mythical Bouphrada coast.

One of the most anticipated scenes, the encounter between Odysseus and the Cyclops Polyphemus, will be filmed in Nestor’s Cave, transformed into the Cyclops’ lair. A 6x6-meter mechanical humanoid puppet is being constructed to represent Polyphemus.

The production will also move to Sicily, filming scenes on Favignana and the Aeolian Islands.

With a $250 million budget, "Odyssey" is Nolan’s most expensive film to date. It is scheduled for release on July 17, 2026.

Nolan's use of IMAX technology is expected to deliver a visually stunning cinematic experience, showcasing Greek mythology through his directorial style. The project highlights Greece’s cultural and natural beauty as a filming destination.