No Formal Request to Exhume Tempi Crash Victims, Top Prosecutor Says - iefimerida.gr

Greece's top Supreme Court prosecutor has said that no formal request has been submitted to exhume the bodies of victims of the 2023 Tempi rail disaster, a case that has been thrust back into the spotlight by the hunger strike of a victim's father.

The father, Panos Ruci, who lost his son in the crash that killed 57 people, has been camped outside Parliament demanding that judicial authorities allow exhumations to properly identify remains and investigate the cause of the fire that followed the collision.

In a statement, Supreme Court prosecutor Konstantinos Tzavellas clarified that any formal request for exhumation must be filed with the appeals court in Larissa, which is overseeing the investigation, and that it would be "examined and answered immediately" if submitted.

Mr. Tzavellas's clarification came as he received a memorandum from 80 relatives of the victims, including Maria Karystianou, who heads an association for the families.

The memorandum asks for a supplementary investigation, claiming crucial evidence has not been properly examined.

The prosecutor also warned that some misdemeanor charges in the case are now at risk of expiring due to the statute of limitations.