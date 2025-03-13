New Poll Shows ND in Lead, Surprising Shifts in Opposition Rankings - iefimerida.gr

A new poll indicates the ruling New Democracy (ND) party maintains a strong lead in Greece, but the opposition landscape is shifting dramatically, with a far-right party surprisingly overtaking the traditional Pasok party.

The Interview poll, conducted for the newspaper Political, shows ND holding 25.8% of voter support, a 10.6-point lead over its closest competitor.

However, the most significant development is the rise of Plefsi Eleftherias (Course of Freedom), led by Zoe Konstantopoulou, which has surged to second place with 15.2%.

Pasok, traditionally a major political force, has fallen to third place with 13.1%, marking a notable change in the political dynamics.

Other parties trail further behind: Greek Solution (Elliniki Lysi) at 10%, the Communist Party (KKE) at 9.6%, and Syriza, once a dominant party, at just 5%. Smaller parties like Voice of Logic (Foni Logikis) and Movement for Democracy (Kinima Dimokratias) received around 4%, while MeRA25 garnered 3.6%.

Far-right parties NIKI and Spartans, along with New Left (Nea Aristera), each polled below 3%.

The poll reflects the increasing volatility of Greek politics, with voters turning to smaller and newer parties.

Plefsi Eleftherias's rise signals a significant shift in opposition dynamics, capitalizing on discontent with traditional political forces.

Syryiza’s decline highlights its struggle to regain relevance.

Pasok faces challenges in rebuilding its influence, struggling to differentiate itself in the crowded political field.

For ND, the poll reaffirms its dominance, but the party must address voter apathy and dissatisfaction to maintain its lead. The survey indicates an increasingly unpredictable political landscape, with smaller parties gaining traction and traditional alliances eroding.