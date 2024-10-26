New Poll Places New Democracy in the Lead, Pasok Gains Ground as Syriza Slips - iefimerida.gr

A recent nationwide poll by MRB for Open network highlights New Democracy (ND) maintaining a solid lead in voting intention, while Pasok gains ground as the primary opposition party.

Meanwhile, Syriza has seen a marked drop in support, landing it in fifth place among Greek political parties.

According to the poll, ND secures 21.7% of voter support, with Pasok following at 14.1%, closing the gap to single digits. Syriza lags significantly, drawing only 6.4% of voting intentions.

Adjusting for undecided voters, ND’s backing rises to 28.1%, in line with its previous performance in the European Parliament elections. Pasok’s adjusted support reaches 18.2%, reducing its distance from ND to 8.9 percentage points. Syriza, however, only reaches 8.3%, suggesting a notable shift in voter sentiment.

The poll also reveals that Nikos Androulakis, following his re-election as Pasok leader, has gained recognition as the main opposition figure, with 26.3% of respondents viewing him as the primary challenger to ND.

His strengthened position reflects a combination of Pasok’s momentum and Syriza’s weakened public image.

The poll additionally explored public perception of Syriza's ongoing leadership race, measuring support both with and without a candidacy by Stefanos Kasselakis, reflecting voter interest in Syriza’s potential new direction.