New ministers sworn in at Presidential Palace - iefimerida.gr

New ministers were sworn in on Friday at the Presidential Palace, with President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakelaropoulou and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in attendance.
Earlier, government spokesman Pavlos Marinakis announced the government's new composition following a cabinet reshuffle during a press conference at the General Secretariat for Information and Communication.
Ακολουθήστε το στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο