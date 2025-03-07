Nationwide Protests Grip Greece, Demanding Justice for Tempe Train Disaster - iefimerida.gr

A new wave of protests will grip Greece on Friday, as students, teachers, and labor unions united to demand accountability for the Tempe train tragedy that claimed 57 lives last month.

The demonstrations, set in dozens of cities nationwide, coincide with a critical no-confidence vote against the government in Parliament.

In Athens, the day will begin with a rally at the Propylaea, organized by the Greek Federation of Secondary Education Personnel (OLME). Similar demonstrations are set to unfold in cities across the country.

"We demand justice and transparency," said Yiannis Tasioulas, president of the Federation of Construction Workers. “We will continue more massively and decisively to seek justice and ensure that no more Tempe happen."

Protesters aim to hold political and criminal leaders accountable, decrying what they called a "cover-up" and demanding an end to policies prioritizing profit over public safety.

The Student Coordinating Committee in Athens is galvanizing support, urging unity.

"Until justice comes, we will stay here. Together, we will become one voice. For those who left us, we must continue. And one thing is certain: in the end, we will win!"

Rallies are also planned in Thessaloniki, Larisa, Volos, Heraklion, and dozens of other cities.

The protests reflect escalating public outrage over the government's handling of the Tempe disaster, with critics alleging negligence and systemic safety failures in Greece’s rail network.

The no-confidence motion, introduced by opposition parties Syriza and Pasok, has amplified the political turmoil.

As the parliamentary debate raged, protesters vowed to maintain pressure, demanding accountability and sweeping reforms to prevent future tragedies.

"We will continue until the end," student groups in Athens declared, "to ensure justice and to never experience another Tempe."