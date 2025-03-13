National Gallery Reopens Amid Controversy Over Vandalized Artworks - iefimerida.gr

The National Gallery in Athens reopened amid heightened security and ongoing controversy after a lawmaker vandalized artwork deemed blasphemous.

The gallery resumed normal operations with a public tour led by Director Syrago Tsiara, but the damaged works by artist Christoforos Katsadiotis remain on the floor where they were thrown by Nikos Papadopoulos, a member of the far-right Niki party. A blue ribbon surrounds the pieces, and a note titled "The Symptom" explains the gallery's decision to preserve the damage as a symbol of the incident.

Gallery officials said they intend to leave the vandalized pieces on display as a reminder of the attack on artistic expression. The damaged artworks, part of the exhibition “The Net of the Strange,” include "Image 1," "Image 16," "Image 17," and "Saint Christopher."

Mr. Katsadiotis defended his work in an interview, stating, “Even Goya’s works underwent religious scrutiny. If someone doesn’t like them, they don’t have to visit or can seek legal recourse.” He also supported the gallery's condemnation of the vandalism.

The incident occurred on March 10, when Mr. Papadopoulos and an associate damaged the artworks, claiming they offended his religious beliefs. The gallery's Administrative Council issued a statement condemning the act and reaffirming its commitment to artistic freedom.

Tensions flared again at the gallery's entrance as art supporters gathered to defend freedom of expression and were confronted by ultra-Orthodox individuals. Police intervened to prevent further escalation.

The Permanent Holy Synod of the Greek Orthodox Church also issued a statement expressing regret over the exhibition's content and announced it would take action with the government.

The gallery’s decision to leave the vandalized artworks on display has ignited a national debate about artistic freedom and ideological sensitivities.