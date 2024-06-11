Murderer confesses to grisly killing - iefimerida.gr

A man has confessed to murdering an 11-year-old girl, admitting he took her to a barren field and ended her life in Pyrgos, authorities announced.

The 37-year-old, related to the victim’s mother, reportedly used a screwdriver to fatally wound the girl in the neck. The incident unfolded after the child commented on the uncle’s dirty car and volunteered to clean it.

The suspect later lured the victim, Vassiliki, into his vehicle and drove her to an isolated area where he committed the murder.

Authorities are considering the possibility that the man attempted to sexually assault the girl, leading to her resistance and subsequent murder to prevent her from speaking out.

The girl’s father reported her missing when she failed to return home, prompting an immediate Amber Alert. The community is now grappling with the tragic loss and the harrowing details of the case.