Mitsotakis Visits Greek Monastery as Relics Taken by Bulgarian Troops in 1917 Return Home - iefimerida.gr

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited a 14th-century monastery in northern Greece over the weekend to mark the return of religious relics that Bulgarian troops took during World War I.

He called the return the righting of "a historical injustice."

"I do not feel that I come to your monastery as a benefactor, but as a humble pilgrim who simply did his duty," Mr. Mitsotakis told Abbess Fevronia at the Monastery of St. John the Forerunner near Serres.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

The objects were among 48 relics returned under a reciprocal agreement signed with Bulgaria in Thessaloniki on Oct. 3.

In exchange, Greece handed over remains identified as those of Tsar Samuel, the medieval Bulgarian ruler who fought the Byzantine Empire.

The relics were displayed at Thessaloniki's Museum of Byzantine Culture until Nov. 5 before being returned to the churches and monasteries they came from.

Mr. Mitsotakis said that securing the return of all the items taken "in troubled times" would remain a priority.

He called the return "a very important first step."

The prime minister toured the monastery's 14th-century main church, its relic rooms and its library, and was briefed on restoration work after a fire in 2010.

He was accompanied by Culture Minister Lina Mendoni and the Metropolitan of Serres.