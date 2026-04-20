Mitsotakis Touts Oil Drilling Deal, F-16 Delivery and Farm Subsidy Reforms in Wide-Ranging Address - iefimerida.gr

Kyriakos Mitsotakis opened his weekly address Sunday with a personal message of support for a hospitalized senior aide before outlining a sweeping policy agenda covering energy, defense, governance and digital regulation.

Mr. Mitsotakis said his close and long-standing collaborator George Milonakis was intubated in hospital.

"One of my closest associates is at this moment giving a very great battle," he said. "My thoughts, the thoughts of all of us, are with him and his family, with the wish that he emerges victorious."

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

The prime minister then announced a landmark energy agreement between ExxonMobil, Energean and HELLENiQ Energy for exploratory drilling in the northwestern Ionian Sea — the first such activity in nearly 50 years — describing it as a significant step toward reducing Greece's energy dependence amid continued instability in the Gulf region.

On defense, Mr. Mitsotakis confirmed the delivery of Greece's 50th upgraded F-16 Viper fighter jet, part of a modernization program central to the country's NATO commitments and its response to persistent tensions with Turkey.

Turning to governance, the prime minister defended his administration's handling of the OPEKEPE agricultural payments scandal, crediting the government with reforming what he called a "deeply dysfunctional organization" and praising 11 New Democracy MPs who consented to waive parliamentary immunity as evidence of institutional accountability.

He cited OECD, Transparency International and European Commission indices to rebuff opposition claims of democratic backsliding, arguing Greece remains classified among the world's full democracies.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

Mr. Mitsotakis also announced 13 new large-scale investment plans worth €320 million expected to generate 700 jobs, and the completion of a new bridge in Volos, rebuilt following the devastating storms Daniel and Elias.

He closed with a warning against the normalization of online toxicity and anonymous smear campaigns, calling the public targeting of individuals through baseless accusations deeply damaging to civic life.