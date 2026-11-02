Mitsotakis Puts Greece's Ruling Party on Election Footing - iefimerida.gr

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will order his conservative New Democracy party onto an election footing on Monday, as he seeks a third straight term in elections due in 2027.

Mr. Mitsotakis will chair the first meeting of the party's new executive secretariat at its Athens headquarters, right after a Cabinet session.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

The 16-member body was formed after the party's recent congress. It includes Deputy Prime Minister Kostis Hatzidakis, Health Minister Adonis Georgiadis and party secretary Konstantinos Kyranakis.

Party officials say at least six months remain before Greeks vote, but organizing has already begun. Mr. Mitsotakis and party teams have been touring the country.

Since the summer, party teams have visited Western Greece, the Peloponnese, Macedonia, Thrace, Epirus and the Dodecanese and Ionian islands.

At the meeting, Mr. Kyranakis is expected to report on those tours and present plans for the next round.

He will also outline how party members will help draft the government's election platform, along with plans to overhaul the party organization and select candidates.

Mr. Mitsotakis has repeatedly ruled out an early vote.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

He has said elections will be held in 2027 so ministers can complete projects funded by the European Union's pandemic recovery fund.

New Democracy has governed since 2019.

It leads opinion polls by double digits, but remains short of the share it would likely need to govern alone.

Former Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras's new left-wing party, the Greek Left Coalition, has moved into second place, ahead of the socialist PASOK.

Polls also show widespread voter frustration over the cost of living.