Mitsotakis Pledges Tax-Free Income for Youth, Hails Greek Tech Boom - iefimerida.gr

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced that Greece is experiencing a post-crisis "flourishing" of entrepreneurship, pledging significant tax cuts for young workers to accelerate the trend.

Speaking at the Forbes "30 Under 30" event, Mr. Mitsotakis told attendees that the country is seeing long-held potential materialize through a surge in start-ups, venture funding, and university innovation.

"After the crisis, there is tremendous growth in the entrepreneurial ecosystem," Mr. Mitsotakis said.

To sustain this momentum, the prime minister outlined new incentives aimed at helping young people enter the workforce.

Starting Jan. 1, 2026, citizens under 25 will pay no income tax, while those aged 25 to 30 will be subject to a reduced rate of 9%.

"We are sending a message to young people: enter the labor market faster," Mr. Mitsotakis said. He noted that these measures sit alongside recent cuts to employer contributions and stock-option incentives for start-up employees.

Looking further ahead, Mr. Mitsotakis confirmed that his government is preparing to establish a new Ministry of Research, Innovation, and Higher Education.

He described the reform as a key pillar of his plan for a potential third term, should voters renew their trust in the 2027 elections.

The goal is to unify the research ecosystem and deepen cooperation between universities and the private sector.

The prime minister also addressed the country's "very big ambitions" regarding artificial intelligence, citing healthcare and civil protection as areas where Greece can lead.

However, he warned of the democratic risks posed by the technology.

"In the next elections, we may face a tsunami of AI-generated information," Mr. Mitsotakis warned. "We must be ready."

Mr. Mitsotakis urged for breaking stereotypes regarding women in business, promising targeted support programs.

"Something is changing in Greece," Mr. Mitsotakis said. "And we have every reason to embrace it."