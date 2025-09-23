UNGA: PM Mitsotakis meets Cyprus President Christodoulides - iefimerida.gr

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides met on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, in New York.

During their meeting, the excellent bilateral relations between the two countries were reaffirmed. Christodoulides updated Mitsotakis on the priorities of the Cyprus presidency of the European Council. The leaders also discussed the issues to be addressed at the forthcoming Cyprus-Greece intergovernmental summit, which will be held in Greece in November.

Regarding the Greece-Cyprus electricity interconnection, both governments reiterated that they remain fully committed to the implementation of this project, which they described as being of strategic importance. They also emphasized that the president of the European Commission and the president of the European Council support the project.

Christodoulides also briefed Mitsotakis on the latest developments regarding the Cyprus issue, particularly the joint meeting with the Turkish Cypriot leader, which is scheduled to be held under the auspices of the UN Secretary-General on 27 September.