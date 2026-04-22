Mitsotakis to Meet Albanian PM Before Keynote Debate With EU Council Chief at Delphi Forum - iefimerida.gr

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will host Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama in Athens on Wednesday morning before heading to the Delphi Economic Forum for an evening panel discussion with European Council President António Costa.

The bilateral meeting with Mr. Rama is scheduled for 11 a.m. at the Maximos Mansion.

The two leaders are expected to address regional issues and the state of Greek-Albanian relations — a historically complicated bilateral that has seen periods of tension over the treatment of the Greek minority in Albania, property rights and migration, alongside more recent efforts at normalization as Tirana advances its EU accession candidacy.

Mr. Mitsotakis will then travel to Delphi for a 7 p.m. panel discussion with Mr. Costa at the annual forum, which draws senior policymakers, business leaders and academics to debate European and global economic strategy. The conversation is expected to cover Europe's economic outlook, Mediterranean security and the EU's direction amid shifting transatlantic dynamics.

The Delphi Economic Forum has become an increasingly prominent fixture on the European policy calendar, with this year's edition taking place against a backdrop of heightened global uncertainty driven by Middle East conflict, trade tensions and questions over the future of the transatlantic alliance.

Wednesday's schedule reflects Athens' efforts to position itself as an active diplomatic hub — managing complex neighborhood relationships in the Western Balkans while simultaneously engaging at the heart of European institutional debate.