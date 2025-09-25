PM Mitsotakis meets Lockheed Martin President Williamson and ExxonMobil Vice President Ardill - iefimerida.gr

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met on the sidelines of the 80th UN General Assembly in New York with UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology Dr Sultan al Jaber, Lockheed Martin President Michael Williamson, and ExxonMobil Vice President of Global Exploration John Ardill.

At the meeting with Dr Sultan al Jaber, the UAE’s complete satisfaction with their investments in Greece to date was confirmed, along with their intention to further expand them.

During the meeting with Lockheed Martin President Michael Williamson, the excellent cooperation and smooth progress of both the F-16 upgrade programme and the F-35 programme were reaffirmed.

At the meeting with ExxonMobil Vice President John Ardill, discussions focused on energy cooperation in the Eastern Mediterranean.