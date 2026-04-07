Mitsotakis to Join Road Safety Forum on Holy Tuesday - iefimerida.gr

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will take part in a panel discussion on road safety Tuesday morning, joining an event organized by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport.

Mr. Mitsotakis is scheduled to participate at 12:30 p.m. in a forum titled "Greece Is Building a Road Safety Culture," to be held at the Traffic Education Park in the municipality of Glyfada, south of Athens.

The event comes as Greece continues to grapple with one of the European Union's higher road fatality rates, making the government's push to embed safety awareness — particularly among younger drivers — a stated policy priority.