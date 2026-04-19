Mitsotakis: I cannot remain silent in the face of the normalization of the toxicity we have been experiencing lately - iefimerida.gr

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in his weekly review on the social media on Sunday, referred to the government’s work and to the difficult battle being fought by his close associate Giorgos Mylonakis.

"I cannot remain silent in the face of the normalization of the toxicity we have been experiencing lately, culminating in recent weeks. I am referring to the ease with which unfounded accusations are launched and to the violence of a public, obsessive targeting based on fabricated, vile lies, which in many cases originate from hired character assassins posing as investigative journalists. It is fueled by anonymous online profiles and, unfortunately, is readily adopted even by leaders of opposition parties. It is infuriating and at the same time deeply saddening. Now, more than ever, there is a need to form a united front against this phenomenon," he added.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

The Prime Minister referring to the OPEKEPE case and the lifting of immunity for New Democracy MPs stated "That is why I welcomed the decision of the 11 members of our Parliamentary Group to accept the lifting of their immunity—the fastest way to prove their innocence. Obviously, we can all have opinions on each of the 11 cases under examination. However, as MPs—especially at this moment—we have a duty not to turn ourselves into investigators or judges. The separation of powers is a cornerstone of the rule of law and the only way to avoid any shadow over cases that will ultimately be archived. Even more so, we must not leave room for any doubts about our stance," he noted.

He further emphasized that during the parliamentary discussion he expressed his support for the European Public Prosecutor’s Office, while also stressing the need for it to demonstrate its objectivity and its ability to do its job properly:

"By avoiding selective leaks and staying away from any involvement in domestic political competition. Above all, by proceeding swiftly with the prescribed procedures, so that our MPs cease to be hostages of impressions. Because it is the justice system that must first and promptly clarify the situation," he underlined.

"We therefore remain firm in our principled position in favor of lifting immunity, as well as in our belief in the swift vindication of our colleagues," Mitsotakis stressed.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

Finally, the Prime Minister spoke of the country’s economic situation and the recent assessment by the IMF that Greece appears relatively resilient compared to other European economies, maintaining growth rates slightly below budget forecasts but still higher than the eurozone average:

"In any case, we remain on alert for further impacts from rising inflation, and if necessary, we will take additional support measures for businesses and households, examining fiscal margins. I should add that a common European response to rising energy prices is also being considered," the Prime Minister concluded.