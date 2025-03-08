Mitsotakis Government Survives No-Confidence Vote Amid Heated Parliamentary Clash - iefimerida.gr

The no-confidence vote against the Mitsotakis government has failed to pass as widely expected, with a majority of 157 deputies voting against the motion.

A total of 293 MPs out of Greece’s 300-member Parliament participated in the roll-call vote late Friday.

Deputies of the ruling center-right New Democracy (ND) party opposed the motion, while 136 deputies, all from opposition parties, voted in favor.

The late-night vote followed three days of intense debate, initiated by four opposition party leaders to mark the two-year anniversary of the deadly Tempi rail collision on February 28, 2023, and the massive protests held last Friday across Greece and abroad.

All party leaders spoke from Parliament’s podium, with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis delivering the final address.

A brief but dramatic interruption occurred as Mr. Mitsotakis began speaking when five individuals with visitor accreditation from the Nea Aristera (New Left) party stood in the gallery, threw leaflets into the air, and shouted slogans before being removed by security.

Earlier, tensions escalated when ND deputy Mr. Dimitris Kyriazidis was summarily expelled from the ruling party after directing a sexist remark at Ms. Zoe Konstantopoulou, founder and president of Plefsi Eleftherias (Course of Freedom).

Mr. Kyriazidis told Ms. Konstantopoulou to “go have a baby” as she addressed the plenum, referring to a group of visiting students observing the debate. The remark sparked outrage, prompting ND leadership to take swift disciplinary action.