Mitsotakis-Erdogan Meeting in New York Likely Canceled - iefimerida.gr

A planned meeting between Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New York is now unlikely to take place, according to Greek government sources.

A senior official cited "very heavy" scheduling conflicts for Mr. Mitsotakis on Wednesday as the primary reason the meeting appears difficult to hold.

The official stressed, however, that Greece remains committed to keeping communication channels with Turkey open and that "there will be other opportunities for the two leaders to meet."

The source also pushed back against reports that Greece had announced the meeting prematurely, insisting it was a pre-agreed engagement.

"Our side was clear during the organization of the meeting," the official said. "We always announce our meetings in advance, while Turkey usually does not.”

The potential cancellation comes amid ongoing diplomatic efforts by both countries to de-escalate long-standing tensions in the Aegean.