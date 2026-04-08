Mitsotakis Dominates Greek Polls Despite PASOK Surge and High Voter Apathy - iefimerida.gr

Greece's ruling New Democracy party maintains a crushing 17-point lead over its nearest rival, solidifying Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’s political dominance despite a modest resurgence by the opposition PASOK party.

A new survey conducted by Interview for Political estimates New Democracy's overall vote share at an imposing 33%, more than doubling PASOK’s 16%. In raw voting intention, the center-right ruling party commands 26.4% compared to PASOK’s 14.2%.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

The broader opposition remains deeply fragmented and unable to mount a serious unified challenge.

The nationalist Greek Solution trails at 7.1%, followed by the Communist Party of Greece at 6.2%, with all other factions struggling to break the 5% threshold.

Mr. Mitsotakis remains the definitive choice to lead the country, favored by 31% of respondents. He easily outpaces PASOK leader Nikos Androulakis, who sits at just 12.3%. Nonetheless, Mr. Androulakis has successfully capitalized on renewed party unity following a recent congress, firmly cementing his center-left faction in second place.

Despite the ruling party's strong polling, the survey exposes a deep undercurrent of voter disillusionment.

A striking 34.2% of respondents rejected all current political leaders, declaring "no one" suitable for the premiership. Furthermore, nearly one in five voters remains entirely undecided.

Voters also showed little appetite for emerging political alternatives.

Speculative new parties linked to former Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras or activist Maria Karystianou failed to register significant traction.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

More than three-quarters of respondents firmly ruled out backing a theoretical comeback by Mr. Tsipras, while roughly 75% rejected the prospect of supporting a movement led by Mrs. Karystianou.

Analysts conclude that while New Democracy's hegemony is currently unchallenged, the massive pool of undecided and apathetic voters could still destabilize the electoral landscape in the coming years.