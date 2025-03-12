Mitsotakis' Cabinet in Flux: Reshuffle Looms Amid Intense Speculation - iefimerida.gr

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is deep in deliberations over a widely anticipated cabinet reshuffle, engaging in a flurry of meetings with ministers and lawmakers as the nation awaits the announcement. The extended period of consultations has fueled speculation about the timing and scope of the changes, with a potential announcement expected this weekend.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

Maximos Mansion, the Prime Minister's office, has been a hub of activity over the past 48 hours, with key figures such as Education Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis, Energy Minister Theodoros Skylakakis, and Deputy Minister to the Prime Minister Stavros Papastavrou holding discussions with Mitsotakis.

While the content of these meetings remains undisclosed, they are believed to focus on potential reassignments and reappointments.

The pivotal role of Finance Minister is a key point of focus, with Skylakakis and Pierrakakis reportedly frontrunners to replace Kostis Hatzidakis, who is expected to transition to a broader portfolio.

Amidst global economic uncertainties, Mr. Mitsotakis is carefully weighing his decision for this crucial position.

A Pierrakakis appointment to the Finance Ministry could trigger a cascading series of changes across other ministries. Scenarios suggest Sophia Zacharaki, currently Deputy Minister of Social Cohesion and Family, could take over the Education Ministry, while Irene Agapidaki might assume Zacharaki's current role.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

The core team at Maximos Mansion is expected to remain largely unchanged, with key figures like government spokesman Pavlos Marinakis, Digital Governance Minister Dimitris Papastergiou, and State Minister Akis Skertsos retaining their positions. Health Minister Adonis Georgiadis and Justice Minister George Floridis are also likely to remain in their current roles, and despite speculation, Energy Minister Thodoris Skylakakis could stay in his current post.

Significant changes are anticipated at the deputy minister level, with several MPs tipped for their first government roles. Names such as Asimina Skondra, Thanasis Zebilis, and Stavros Papasotiriou are circulating, indicating an effort to inject fresh perspectives into the administration.

The reshuffle's timing remains fluid, with sources suggesting an announcement as late as the weekend, rather than the initially expected Friday. This delay has intensified speculation about potential last-minute changes to the lineup.

Simultaneously, a group of MPs has been selected for a parliamentary investigative committee, including prominent figures such as Periklis Mantas, Tzina Economou, and Konstantina Karabatsouli. Panagiotis Kappatos is expected to chair the committee.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

As the reshuffle unfolds, the government faces the challenge of maintaining stability while addressing pressing economic and social issues.

The final decisions, expected in the coming days, will define the administration's trajectory in the months ahead.

By Yiannis Kantelis