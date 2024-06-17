Missing American tourist found dead - iefimerida.gr

An American tourist missing since last Tuesday on the Ionian island of Corfu has been found dead.

Authorities recovered his body from the sea near Mathraki’s old port. An autopsy is being scheduled at Corfu Hospital, authorities said.

The man, 55, on vacation in Mathraki, was reported missing by a friend on Thursday after disappearing on Tuesday, sparking a large-scale search operation.

His death marks the third recent tourist fatality in Greece, following a British presenter’s tragic death in Symi and a Dutch national’s passing in Samos.

Dr. Michael Mosley, a British TV anchor and author, was found dead last Sunday on the island of Symi. He went missing after taking a walk alone and his body was found four days later.

A 74-year-old Dutch tourist who had been missing for a week on the island of Samos was found dead.

His body was located by a drone of the Fire Department at the location of Limnionas in Samos on Saturday morning.

The incidents have raised concerns about tourist safety in the Greek islands.