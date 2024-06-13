Missing American notified his sister of his trail ahead of his disappearance - iefimerida.gr

Search efforts continue for a retired American police officer has been reported missing since on the Greek island of Amorgos.

The man, aged 59 and whose identity has not been disclosed, last communicated with his sister by sending a photograph of a trail information sign.

He expressed enthusiasm for the island in a message at 07:32 and had a six-minute video call with her at 09:07. At 09:20, he sent the photograph, prompting his sister to express her eagerness to join him for hiking.

The retired officer embarked on a hike from Aegiali to Katapola around 7:05 a.m., a route that typically takes about four hours. When he failed to arrive at his destination, a friend who was supposed to meet him there contacted the police after unsuccessful attempts to reach him by phone.

Popi Despotidi, Deputy Mayor of Tourism for Amorgos, told iefimerida that the authorities are “examining all possibilities.” The missing man is described as an island enthusiast familiar with the trail, having visited Amorgos for many years. The search involves the police, fire brigade, rural police, volunteers, and the Amorgos rescue team, with a drone also deployed.

As the island faces intense heat, concerns grow for the man’s well-being. The community hopes for his safe return, with searches continuing throughout the island.