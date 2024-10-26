Minister of Citizen Protection Engages with Police Leadership in Central Greece - iefimerida.gr

During a comprehensive meeting with police leaders in Central Greece, Minister of Citizen Protection Mr. Michalis Chrysochoidis reiterated the government’s commitment to lowering crime and enhancing public trust in law enforcement.

In discussions spanning over three hours, Mr. Chrysochoidis explored strategies for reducing crime, fostering a sense of safety, and bolstering the morale of police officers in the region, focusing on a proactive, community-centered approach.

The meeting offered local police leaders an opportunity to present the unique challenges faced by the region, with particular attention given to issues of domestic violence, road safety, and violence related to sports events.

Mr. Chrysochoidis highlighted a significant increase in domestic violence interventions, reporting nearly twice as many arrests related to such cases—from 387 last year to 641 this year.

“The surge in cases reflects growing confidence in law enforcement, allowing victims to find safety and a way out from abusive situations,” he stated.

Mr. Chrysochoidis also commended the diligent work of police in Lamia, Thebes, and Livadeia, praising their recent successes in uncovering large-scale cannabis plantations.

“Our officers are making a strong impact, present throughout every corner of the region,” he noted, adding, “They need and deserve both financial and moral support, along with the cooperation of the community to continue their work effectively.”

The Minister announced that a new bill would soon be introduced to Parliament, focusing on modernizing the national police structure.

This legislation will prioritize a streamlined police command, the creation of new technology-supported units, and the enhancement of social policing—ensuring law enforcement remains aligned with modern societal needs.

In an important development for training, Mr. Chrysochoidis revealed plans to establish a new police academy in Amfikleia, Fthiotida, expected to open within a year. The project is supported by allocated funds dedicated to upgrading infrastructure to meet the standards of a contemporary police training facility.

Following his meeting with police officials, Mr. Chrysochoidis met with the Mayor of Lamia, Mr. Panourgia Papaioannou, and the Regional Governor of Central Greece, Mr. Fanis Spanos.

The discussions centered around reinforcing collaboration between local government and law enforcement to enhance public safety and community well-being across the region.