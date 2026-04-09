Milos Fights Back Against Luxury Resort Wave Threatening to Reshape Greek Island - iefimerida.gr

The Greek island of Milos is at the center of a sharpening conflict between local authorities and large-scale tourism developers, as residents and officials warn that a wave of luxury mega-projects risks permanently destroying the natural character that draws visitors in the first place.



Milos Mayor Manolis Mikelis says the situation has moved beyond concern into alarm, accusing the central government of approving so-called strategic investments without meaningful local consultation.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

The surge of developer interest follows the commercial saturation of neighboring Cycladic islands Mykonos and Santorini, pushing capital toward less-developed alternatives.

"All mayors of the South Aegean have taken a unanimous decision on the issue of large or strategic investments," Mr. Mikelis said, arguing the scale of proposed developments is wholly disproportionate to the island's infrastructure and identity.

The municipality attempted to cap hotel developments at 3,500 square meters through local zoning regulations, but the measure was overruled by central authorities — a decision Mr. Mikelis called emblematic of a broader failure to give island communities meaningful control over their own futures.

The conflict has already produced concrete legal consequences.

A five-star resort project in the Agios Konstantinos area — a 14-building complex spanning an entire peninsula — was suspended after environmental groups mounted a legal challenge and the Milos Building Service halted construction.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

A separate luxury development, the White Coast project backed by Prodea Investments, is awaiting a final ruling from Greece's Council of State following appeals by local environmental and cultural preservation societies.

Some 50 new tourism units are currently in various stages of development on the island, with 26 already under construction.

Mr. Mikelis was careful to frame the dispute not as opposition to investment but as a demand for enforceable limits.

"The island is not anti-business," he said, but warned that without clear boundaries, Milos risks losing the authentic qualities that made it attractive to developers in the first place.

By Maria Kaloudi