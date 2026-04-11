﻿Middle East Conflict Batters Greek Marine Tourism as Yacht Charters Plunge 50 Percent - iefimerida.gr

Greek marine tourism is heading into its worst season in years, with yacht charters down 50 percent and cruise arrivals projected to fall sharply as Middle East hostilities, surging fuel costs and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz hammer the sector.

The luxury yachting market has effectively seized up, with widespread cancellations leaving seasonal crew members unemployed for months.

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Giorgos Vallis, president of the Panhellenic Association of Crews of Professional Tourist Yachts, said the picture was alarming.

"The reality shaping up in marine tourism and Greek yachting is particularly alarming," Mr. Vallis said, warning there was no room for optimism in current conditions.

Marine fuel prices have nearly doubled since the outbreak of hostilities involving Iran, compounding an operational cost crisis already worsened by the restricted capacity of the Corinth Canal — forcing vessels onto the longer, more expensive route around the Peloponnese to reach the Ionian Sea.

The cruise sector is contracting in parallel. Industry estimates project a 17 percent decline in ship arrivals and a 10 percent drop in passenger numbers this year, reversing a sustained growth run that brought 8.4 million passengers to Greek ports in 2025.

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A new 20-euro passenger levy at heavily congested destinations including Mykonos and Santorini is adding further competitive pressure at precisely the wrong moment, with early bookings already sluggish.

Some industry figures point to a partial offset: the regional instability has prompted cruise operators to reroute vessels from the Middle East to the Mediterranean, redirecting some traffic toward Greek ports.

But operators and crew associations say that buffer is far from sufficient and are calling for urgent government intervention to prevent lasting damage to a sector that employs tens of thousands and underpins island economies across the Aegean.