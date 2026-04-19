Marinakis: We will not leave the citizens unprotected against external crises - iefimerida.gr

Government spokesperson Pavlos Marinakis said in an interview with the newspaper Real News on Sunday that "Mr. Androulakis (Nikos, main opposition PASOK-Movement for Change leader) is "rather cautiously asking for elections and, deep down, hoping his request will not be accepted.

After all, the Prime Minister has replied once again that elections will be held in 2027. The bigger problem for Mr. Androulakis than his own request is that he makes it without providing two crucial answers: how, with what specific and costed programme, he would govern, and with whom."

On economic support for households amid uncertainty related to the outcome of the war, he stated:

"We have made it clear that we will not leave citizens unprotected against external crises, something we have already demonstrated in the past."

Regarding the Turkish leadership targeting the Greece–Cyprus–Israel alliance, Marinakis said that Greece has always been, and will remain, a force for peace in the wider region.

He added that Greece’s foreign policy is shaped independently, as is the case for any sovereign state, and that the country does not accept instructions or owe explanations to anyone.