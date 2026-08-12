Marfin Bank Attack Suspect Held as "Especially Dangerous," Denies Involvement - iefimerida.gr

A 46-year-old woman ordered held in pretrial detention over the deadly 2010 firebombing of Athens's Marfin Bank was described by the investigating magistrate as "especially dangerous and committed to the group's plan of action," despite her insistence that she had no connection to the attack.

The investigating judge and prosecutor agreed on her detention after reviewing her case, rejecting her claims of innocence.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

In a 30-page written statement and during questioning, the suspect maintained she had no relationship with her two co-defendants, who are also being held in pretrial detention. She said she recognized them only by appearance from Greece's anarchist scene, without any personal connection or contact with either man.

She also stated she had walked past the Marfin building on Stadiou Street roughly half an hour before the attack, but that at the time of the deadly firebombing, she was with her sister and a friend in Syntagma Square.

Her attorney, Kostas Papadakis, said she plans to file an appeal against the pretrial detention order in the coming days, seeking her release.

Mr. Papadakis argues the decision to detain her is unjust, asserting the case is already legally settled, since the same evidence in the file — including video footage and photographs — was reviewed by authorities in 2022, when the investigation was closed without charges.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

By Lia Kondopoulou