Man in Serres Arrested for Attempted Arson, Domestic Violence - iefimerida.gr

A 55-year-old man was arrested in Serres, northern Greece, after allegedly attempting to set his 37-year-old estranged wife on fire during a domestic dispute.

The incident occurred late Wednesday in a village within the municipality of Iraklia, Serres.

According to authorities, the suspect doused his wife and their home with gasoline following a heated argument.

He fled the scene before igniting a fire and was apprehended by Serres police on Thursday morning in a nearby area. No injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing and further details regarding the suspect's motives or potential charges were not immediately available.