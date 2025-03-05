Man in Serres Arrested for Attempted Arson, Domestic Violence - iefimerida.gr

A 55-year-old man was arrested in Serres, northern Greece, after allegedly attempting to set his 37-year-old estranged wife on fire during a domestic dispute.
The incident occurred late Wednesday in a village within the municipality of Iraklia, Serres.
According to authorities, the suspect doused his wife and their home with gasoline following a heated argument.
He fled the scene before igniting a fire and was apprehended by Serres police on Thursday morning in a nearby area. No injuries were reported.
The investigation is ongoing and further details regarding the suspect's motives or potential charges were not immediately available.
Ακολουθήστε το στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο