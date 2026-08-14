Man arrested on international warrant for homicide in Albania - iefimerida.gr

A 48-year-old man was arrested on Thursday afternoon in a special operation by the Greek police in Filothei, north of Athens, on an international warrant issued by the authorities of Albania for homicide.
Specifically, Hellenic Police said that the man is accused of shooting and fatally injuring a fellow-national in Tirana in 2006.
The man was led before a prosecutor.
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