Malamas Cancels Halkidiki Concert as Wildfire Threatens Sivyri - iefimerida.gr

Greek singer Sokratis Malamas has canceled his August 14 concert in Sivyri, Halkidiki, citing safety concerns as major wildfires continue to threaten the region.

In a Facebook post, Mr. Malamas said the decision was made because current conditions do not allow the concert to proceed safely.

Ticket refunds are already underway: holders of electronic tickets will be reimbursed automatically through their bank, while those who purchased physical tickets must contact the original point of sale for reimbursement.

"We hope the situation returns to normal as soon as possible," Mr. Malamas wrote, expressing his wish for a swift end to the wildfire crisis for the safety of everyone in the affected area.

The cancellation adds to the disruption caused by wildfires burning across Halkidiki, which have forced evacuations and damaged homes and infrastructure in Sivyri and nearby areas in recent days.