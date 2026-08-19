Madonna Celebrates 68th Birthday in Corfu, Thanks Greece in Social Media Post - iefimerida.gr

Pop icon Madonna marked her 68th birthday on the Greek island of Corfu, sharing images from her celebrations and expressing gratitude for her time in Greece.



In a social media post, the singer wrote: “It’s my birthday! Eat, pray, love, drink, dance, break plates, feed cats!! Thank you God!” She accompanied the message with a Greek flag and a heart emoji, signalling her affection for the country.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

The post included photos from a restaurant where she and her large entourage sampled Greek cuisine, as well as relaxed moments from their time on the Ionian island.

Before arriving in Corfu, Madonna made a private trip to mainland Greece.

On Friday, Aug. 14, she travelled by helicopter to the Meteora rock monasteries with her son and close friends, visiting the Varlaam Monastery for about three hours under tight security.

In Corfu, she is staying at a luxury villa in the north of the island, reportedly with private sea access and a marina where a yacht is moored for excursions around the Ionian with friends. Celebrations began on board the vessel, where those waiting for her broke into dance as she arrived, creating a festive atmosphere.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

The visit is part of a wider Greek holiday in which the singer has sought to tour multiple destinations. Her presence has drawn attention from locals and tourists alike, though she has largely kept her movements low‑key outside of the birthday post.

Madonna, who has long been known for elaborate birthday celebrations and high‑profile tours, chose a more personal setting this year, blending sightseeing, private gatherings and time on the water.