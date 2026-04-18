Macron Heads to Athens to Renew Franco-Greek Defense Pact for Five More Years - iefimerida.gr

French President Emmanuel Macron is set to visit Athens next week to renew a landmark bilateral defense agreement with Greece for another five years, extending a strategic military partnership forged in 2021 as both countries navigate mounting instability in Europe and the Middle East.

Mr. Macron is scheduled to travel to Athens following an EU summit in Cyprus on April 24, where he will meet Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to sign the extended pact, according to a Bloomberg report.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

The two leaders are also expected to conclude supplementary agreements covering foreign policy coordination, civil protection and economic cooperation.

The original 2021 treaty marked a significant deepening of Franco-Greek ties, with France committing to come to Greece's assistance in the event of an armed attack — language that went beyond standard NATO mutual defense obligations and was widely read as a signal to Turkey amid tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The renewal comes at a moment of heightened strategic anxiety across Europe.

Russia's continued war in Ukraine, the widening Middle East conflict and growing uncertainty over U.S. commitment to NATO have pushed European governments to reinforce bilateral defense relationships alongside multilateral commitments.

Diplomatic sources told Bloomberg the updated treaty may include an automatic renewal clause, embedding long-term continuity into the partnership and reducing the risk of the agreement lapsing during periods of political transition in either country.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

For Greece, the French alliance forms one pillar of a broader network of strategic partnerships that Athens has assembled in recent years, alongside agreements with the United States, Israel and Gulf states.