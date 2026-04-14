Macron Heads to Athens to Renew Defense Pact, Expand Industrial Ties - iefimerida.gr

French President Emmanuel Macron is set to visit Athens on April 24-25 to renew a landmark defense and security agreement with Greece and broaden military cooperation between the two allies, officials said.

The visit will center on extending the bilateral strategic partnership signed in 2021, which is due to expire later this year.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

The accord has underpinned closer military ties between the two NATO members at a time of heightened tensions in Europe and the eastern Mediterranean.

Officials say the renewed framework is expected to be paired with a separate memorandum or annex focused on defense innovation, linking Greece’s newly created defense innovation center with France’s Defense Innovation Agency.

France helped inspire the structure of the Greek agency, underscoring the depth of the two countries’ military cooperation.

Mr. Macron’s trip follows a trilateral meeting in March with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides, where the leaders discussed regional stability, maritime security and rising tensions in the Middle East.

The Athens talks are expected to build on that agenda, with both sides aiming to deepen defense industry cooperation as well as strategic coordination.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

For Athens, the visit is also meant to reinforce its role in Europe’s southeastern security architecture.

The renewed pact would preserve one of Greece’s most important defense partnerships while signaling a further shift from arms sales alone toward shared technology and long-term industrial collaboration.