Lower VAT for all islands with fewer than 20,000 residents corrects an injustice, PM Mitsotakis says - iefimerida.gr

The lowering of VAT for all islands with fewer than 20,000 residents "corrects a great injustice as regards the North and South Aegean," Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said during a visit to the village of Atsiki on the island of Limnos on Thursday.

"This essentially means that Limnos and Agios Efstratios are joining the reduced VAT status," he added, while talking to local residents about the impact that the tax breaks for small settlements and remote Aegean islands will have on their life, when the measures come into force in January.

"We have undertaken, I believe, a very significant initiative for our smallest settlements, under 1,500 individuals, to eliminate ENFIA over a two-year period, something that concerns all the settlements and villages of the island - including that of Atsiki - except for Myrina. I believe that this is something that the citizens will see and will come to appreciate in the next two years," the premier added.

Mitsotakis was referring to a 30% reduction in VAT on the islands of the North Aegean Region, Evros and the Dodecanese.

The prime minister also referred to the support given to farmers and livestock breeders:

"We want to support the primary sector. You are an island with a dynamic primary sector, a dynamic attitude. We have some outstanding issues with payments, I believe that we will be able to settle them swiftly, within the next month, for reasons that I think are known to all of you."

The residents spoke with the prime minister about their needs and local issues, after which he met with farmers who had gathered there and heard their demands.

Mitsotakis then visited the Limnos agricultural cooperative "The Union" and was shown around the facilities of its winery by the president, Dimitris Marinakis, as well as having a discussion with the management and personnel about its operation.

PM Mitsotakis visits Myrina, chairs meeting with island's local government officials

The prime minister visited the island's main town of Myrina in the afternoon, where he chaired a meeting with representatives of local government and the organisations of Limnos and Agios Efstratios.

In statements at the meeting, he again highlighted the significance of the reduced VAT rate and gradual elimination of ENFIA property tax, which benefit almost all regions of the two islands except Myrina itself. He also stressed the area's dependence on farming and pledged support to develop the tourist industry of the two islands in a sustainable way, as well as referring to solutions relating to farming issues, such as access to a vet.

"You should, therefore, know that we are here with our ears open to support the local community. For us - and I say this even more for Agios Efstratios, mayor - there are no first and second-class citizens. We want citizens, wherever they may be, to feel that they have the same opportunities and access to the same quality of health and education services. We still have steps to make in that direction," Mitsotakis said.

This included making people on the islands of the northeastern Aegean feel safety and security, he added, via a Greece that is strong, presents its rights with self-confidence, constantly strengthens its Armed Forces, which have become associated with this region.