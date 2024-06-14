Light winds bring some respite - iefimerida.gr

Light winds across Greece will ease scorching temperatures, bring some respite through the weekend.

For today, Friday, June 14, the country’s national weather service says it expects rain and storms with strong winds to dominate Macedonia and Thrace. The north altogether will see clouds, rain, and storms. Other places will mostly be clear, but might get cloudier from midday.

Sahara dust also may sweep in from Africa from the south. Winds will be from the north-northwest at speeds of 4 to 6 on the Beaufort scale, and could get up to 7 in the Ionian Sea and Crete.

The temperature will drop slightly.

In the north mainland, it will remain 33 to 35 degrees Celsius. In other mainland areas, it will rise to 36 to 37 degrees, inching even higher in Central Greece and the Peloponnese, reaching 38 degrees.

On the islands, itemperatures are expected to read between 34 and 36 degrees. in some pockets, including the Dodecanese and Crete, temperatures may reach between 37 to 38 degrees.